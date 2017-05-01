Ecobank merges 74 branches, promotes online banking – Daily Trust
Ecobank merges 74 branches, promotes online banking
Daily Trust
Ecobank Nigeria Limited has reaffirmed its digital transformation agenda enabling its customers depend more on its digital platforms to do their daily banking activities, thereby reducing the need to go to branches. The Managing Director of the bank …
