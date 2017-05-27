Ecological Fund: Jonathan Accuses El-Rufai Of Lying Against Him – CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
Ecological Fund: Jonathan Accuses El-Rufai Of Lying Against Him
CHANNELS TELEVISION
G-win Former President Goodluck Jonathan has denied the claim by Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State that he favoured some states in the disbursement of the Ecological Fund while he was President. El-Rufai, who was Chairman of a committee set up …
