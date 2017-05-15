Economy: Alaafin, Gani Adams call for cultural tourism

By Dapo Akinrefon

lagos—THE Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi and National Coordinator of the Oodua Peoples Congress, OPC, Otunba Gani Adams have called on the Federal Government to focus attention on cultural tourism as a way of diversifying the nation’s economy from oil.

Alaafin, who was represented by the Bashorun of Oyo, Chief Ayoade Olawuyi during the 2017 edition of the annual Aje Festival in Lagos, said that there is a strong need to shift focus from oil to tourism.

The Alaafin, in his remarks at the occasion commended the organizers of the festival and called for more commitment to cultural promotion .

The Oyo monarch also charged the Yoruba to eschew betrayal and join hands to promote the Yoruba cultural heritage for economic advantage.

In his remarks, the OPC national coordinator said: “Over the years, we have sponsored major events and cultural festivals across Yoruba land. We have made great impact in areas by ensuring that the Yoruba race retains its pride of place both in Nigeria and all over the world.

Speaking on the Aje deity Adams said: “Now is the time to appreciate Aje, the deity that is in charge of fortunes and prosperity.”

The post Economy: Alaafin, Gani Adams call for cultural tourism appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

