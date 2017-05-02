Eddie Wizzy shines at Purple Party in Jinja
By Staff Writer
Dancer Eddie Wizzy staged powerful performance during his recent visit in Jinja for Douglas Lwanga Purple Party tour.
The Tabuka hit maker pulled off and awesome show with his enegetic dance moves that made fans scream on top of thier voices throughout the whole performance. Wizzy was also joined on stage by another talented dancer, Sharon Peyton and together they left fans begging for more. See Photos here
