Eddie Wizzy shines at Purple Party in Jinja

Posted on May 2, 2017 in Photos, Uganda | 0 comments

By Staff Writer

Dancer Eddie Wizzy staged  powerful performance during his recent visit in Jinja for Douglas Lwanga Purple Party tour.

The Tabuka hit maker pulled off and awesome show with his enegetic dance moves that made fans scream on top of thier voices throughout  the whole performance. Wizzy was also joined on stage by another talented dancer, Sharon Peyton and together they left fans begging for more. See Photos here

