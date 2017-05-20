Edelman Trust Barometer Will Improve Business, Government Ratings – Experts

By AGBO-PAUL AUGUSTINE, Abuja

Experts and prominent Nigerians across critical sectors have endorsed the 2017 Edelman Trust Barometer, the annual global trust and credibility survey conducted by Edelman and launched in Nigeria for the first time, as a tool that will help public and private institutions such as government, business, media and non-governmental organisations to improve their current low ratings.

They endorsed the adoption of the survey which launch was facilitated by Chain Reactions Nigeria, a leading vibrant Public Relations and Integrated Communications consulting firm, and the exclusive affiliate of Edelman in Nigeria.

Edelman is the world’s largest global communications marketing firm with presence in 65 countries across the globe.

Speaking in Lagos at the public presentation of the report which was the 17th edition, the experts and prominent Nigerians asked Edelman to ensure inclusion of Nigeria in subsequent global reports in order to domesticate the statistics.

The report showed declines in the trust index of the monitored four sectors: government, business, media and NGO between 2016 and 2017 with the media recording a decrease of minus 5 rating and this came mainly from the traditional media.

In his presentation of the annual report, managing director of Edelman, South Africa, Jordan Rittenberry said: “The growth of populism has seen the mass population reject established authorities.

The informed public consists of people who are educated and economically better while the mass population is made up of people who are illiterate or semi-literate and fall under the low-income earners strata. Currently, greater influence lies with the growing mass population.”

