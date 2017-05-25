Pages Navigation Menu

Ronaldo in Portugal’s Confederations Cup squad as Sanches misses out – Goal.com

Ronaldo in Portugal's Confederations Cup squad as Sanches misses out
Cristiano Ronaldo has been named in Portugal's squad for the Confederations Cup, but Renato Sanches misses out on selection. On Thursday, Fernando Santos named the European champions' 24-man group for a friendly with Cyprus, World Cup qualifier …
Football: Ronaldo features in Portugal squad to face All Whites at Confederation CupNew Zealand Herald
Portugal omits Euro 2016 standouts Eder, Renato Sanches for Confederations CupSports Illustrated
Portugal drop Euro 2016 heroes Sanches, EderReuters
Sports Mole –Mirror.co.uk –PortuGOAL.net –SuperSport (blog)
