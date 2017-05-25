Ronaldo in Portugal’s Confederations Cup squad as Sanches misses out – Goal.com
Goal.com
Ronaldo in Portugal's Confederations Cup squad as Sanches misses out
Goal.com
Cristiano Ronaldo has been named in Portugal's squad for the Confederations Cup, but Renato Sanches misses out on selection. On Thursday, Fernando Santos named the European champions' 24-man group for a friendly with Cyprus, World Cup qualifier …
Football: Ronaldo features in Portugal squad to face All Whites at Confederation Cup
Portugal omits Euro 2016 standouts Eder, Renato Sanches for Confederations Cup
Portugal drop Euro 2016 heroes Sanches, Eder
