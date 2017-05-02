Edo APC crisis: Ward denies allegations against Osagie

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN—THE executive committee members of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ward 6 (Umagbae South) of Uhunmwode Local Government Area, Edo State, have denied allegations of anti-party activities levelled against a former Minority Whip of the House of Representatives, Mr Samson Osagie, by the leadership of the party, insisting that they were not aware of any infraction by the former lawmaker.

The APC leaders in the Ward at a meeting in Umagbae Ward office of the party, said that they were not aware of any committee set up by the party, either at the Ward, local or state level, to try Mr. Osagie for alleged anti-party activities.

Speaking to journalists in Benin, yesterday, shortly after the meeting, Chairman of APC in Umagbae South, Mr. Godwin Obamwonyi, said they were disturbed that party leaders who should seek peace and broker reconciliations were the same people fuelling crisis in Uhunmwode.

Obamwonyi said that Osagie, from Umagbae Ward, has always provided leadership that gave the APC victory in Uhunmwode.

He said that the leadership of APC in the Ward was shocked that Chief Idah could take sides in a political disagreement among leaders in the locality without recourse to peace moves already on ground.

According to him, “After the election, there was no allegation of anti-party activities against Osagie and no committee was set up to investigate anybody. We stand by Osagie in the Ward and other respectable leaders of Uhunmwode who are being oppressed by the state leadership of the party.”

It will be recalled that the state Secretary of the APC, Chief Osaro Idah, had in an interview, said that Osagie’s suspension was affirmed because he (Osagie) refused to appear before a committee set up by the local chapter of the party to investigate allegation of anti-party activities against him.

The crisis in APC in Uhunmwode council led to the suspension of 24 party leaders in the locality including Osagie. In a counter move, the suspended leaders removed Mr. Charles Idahosa, former Special Adviser to ex-Governor Adams Oshiomhole on Political Affairs as the leader of the party in the locality.

The post Edo APC crisis: Ward denies allegations against Osagie appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

