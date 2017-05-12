Edo APC Ward exco passes confidence vote on suspended Chairman

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN—THE crisis rocking All Progressives Congress, APC, in Uhunmwode Local Government Area, Edo State, assumed a new dimension as 19 of the 26 Ward executives in Umagbae South passed a vote of confidence on the Chairman of the Ward Mr. Godwin Obamwonyi.

The vote of confidence on the Ward chairman came on the heels of his suspension by the secretary of the party and four other leaders, insisting they had no power to suspend the chairman and described their action as laughable.

In a resolution yesterday, signed by the Youth Leader of the party in the local government, Mr. Osaro Ekuase and Publicity Secretary of the Ward, Mr. Philip Idahor, other Ward executives members and ward leaders, they stated that they were not surprised as the reign of impunity in the administration of the party was taking its toll at every level.

The Ward leaders also announced the suspension of the Secretary of the ward Lucky Igbinidu and the Vice Chairman , Mr. Rawson Iyamu, for engaging in illegality and causing disaffection in the ward when a majority of the Executive members were not informed of the purported suspension of the Chairman.

They were asked to appear before a disciplinary committee to be chaired by Mr. Ada Osasu with Messrs Peter Aiyamenkhue and Joseph Aigiomwanhi as members.

“No amount of intimidation can stop the immutability of the truth as the Chairman spoke the truth for which he is now been persecuted by the powers that be.

“He did not breach any provision of the Party’s constitution. Instead those who purported to suspend him are in contempt of the provision of Article 21 on the matter.

The post Edo APC Ward exco passes confidence vote on suspended Chairman appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

