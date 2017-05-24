Edo Assembly, BEDC, stakeholders brainstorm over power situation

By Simon Ebegbulem & Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN—WORRIED by the incessant crisis between the Benin Electricity Distribution Company, BEDC and residents of the state over power outage and over billing, the Edo State House of Assembly, yesterday, organised a stakeholders meeting to find solutions to the problems.

Speaker of the House, Mr Justin Okonobo, said that the stakeholders meeting became inevitable after some BEDC officials were beaten up in some communities, just as he urged the company to provide meters for every home in the state so as to avoid unnecessary fracas with their customers.

According to him, “We know that the BEDC and the DISCOs have challenges and prospects but I have told them before that if they can at least get every house a meter, their problems will be more than 70 per cent solved. You will collect all your money because people will now use electricity as they can pay. This issue of people not having electricity and your bringing bills to them will be a thing of the past.”

“And this bulk billing is not helping matters. We are very concerned about power in Edo State. I know that more than 30 per cent of the petitions we have treated this year are BEDC related. There was a time a BEDC manager was beat up in Okada, and they cut off electricity in that area until we came into the matter. Some weeks ago, similar thing happened in Irrua. So we doing our best to find solution to these problems.”

Also speaking at the meeting, Chairman House Committee on Energy and Water Resources, Mr Ezehi Igbas, noted that they were at the workshop so the stakeholders and the company will look at the problems bedevilling power usage in the state and ensure that the right bills were given to customers and power provided for them.

Managing Director/CEO of BEDC, who was represented by the Executive Director Commercial, Mr Abu Ejoor, expressed optimism that the meeting will essentially close the gap in communication between the BEDC and its customers and stakeholders, assuring of their readiness to continue to provide “improved service delivery while we urge customers to pay their bills and stop beating up our staff.”

The post Edo Assembly, BEDC, stakeholders brainstorm over power situation appeared first on Vanguard News.

