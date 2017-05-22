Edo assembly shelves sitting over alleged impeachment plot

The Edo State House of Assembly on Monday shelved its planned resumption of plenary over an alleged plot to impeach the Speaker, Dr. Justin Okonoboh. ‎But Okonoboh dismissed the allegation, adding that there was no such plan to impeach him. The house had been on a two-month recess. It was learnt that the lawmakers’ sitting […]

