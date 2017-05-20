Edo commences reconstruction of Lucky Way – Nigerian Observer
Nigerian Observer
Edo commences reconstruction of Lucky Way
Residents at Lucky Way in Benin City, the Edo State capital, can now heave a sigh of relief due to the ongoing rehabilitation work to reconstruct their roads by state governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki. The link road, connecting Ramat Park to Upper Mission …
Obaseki begins reconstruction of Lucky Way
