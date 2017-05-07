Edo commissioners emerge before end of month – Obaseki

By Simon Ebegbulem

GOVERNOR Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, yesterday, received the report of the screening committee for political appointees, disclosing that his Commissioners and other political appointees will emerge before the end of the month.

The Professor Dennis Agbonlahor-led Committee on Political Appointments had screened Special Advisers (SA) and Senior Special Assistants (SSA) nominated by leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from wards and local government areas of the state.

While presenting the report to the governor, Agbonlahor, who disclosed that the committee had three weeks ago submitted the report on the recommendation for the appointment of Commissioners, explained: “We received 11 applications for the positions of Special Advisers, we recommended 6 nominees; two each from the three senatorial districts in the state. Out of the six, two are female; which represents 33% of the nominees.”

The post Edo commissioners emerge before end of month – Obaseki appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

