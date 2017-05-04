Edo cricket season ends, as ESCA plans future growth of cricket in Edo state

As part of plans to actualize its vision of promoting the game of Cricket as a household sports in the Heartbeat State, Edo State Cricket Association (ESCA), is set to construct three new practice nets across the State.

The Chairman of ESCA, Mr. Uyi Akpata, made the disclosure at a colourful event organized in collaboration with ‘Templars’ to mark the closing ceremony of Edo State Secondary Schools Cricket / Senior League Season – which held over the weekend at the Cricket Oval of Edo Boys High School in Benin City, the Edo State Capital.

He also disclosed plans by the Association to purchase additional junior facilities and kits for its quarterly clinics in addition to providing audio – visual equipment for training, while stressing the readiness of ESCA to partner with and be actively involved in the activities of the Nigeria Cricket Association (NCA).

Reflecting on the upcoming 2017/2018 season, Mr. Uyi Akpata affirmed that the Association’s strategic plan was to increase the number of participating Secondary Schools from 7 to 15, attract three major sponsors to support the game, as well as host an under – 19 South/South Event for boys and girls.

In his remarks, the president, Nigeria Cricket Association (NCA), Emeka Onyeama, commended Edo State Cricket Association for the relaunch initiative, asserting that Edo State has always been a power house in the development of Cricket.

The Cricket Relaunch Season featured five Secondary Schools and four senior teams with Scholars Imperial School emerging as the overall best team with 22 points, while No Limit Cricket Club, emerged as the Senior League champion with 22 points after each of the four teams played six matches out of a total twelve matches during the series.

In his remark, Mr. Olu Akpata representing Templars the law firm which sponsored this year’s League Season, commended participants in the competition and applauded the Edo State Cricket Association, for encouraging the game of Cricket in both Primary and Secondary Schools in the State. Stating further that these young lads in the near future, will constitute the talents that will do Nigeria proud in major international Cricket Competitions.

He promised its organization’s future support for the game of Cricket in Edo State.

