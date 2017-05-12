Edo Deputy Governor keeps fit by joining pupils to prepare for Okpekpe marathon race

As participants of the 10-kilometre Okpekpe marathon race scheduled for Saturday began preparation for the race,the Edo’s Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, on Thursday in Iyamu joined school pupils from Edo North in training in preparation for the race. Shaibu was joined by a former governor of Edo, Adams Oshiomhole, in the exercise tagged “Let’s Play” While …

The post Edo Deputy Governor keeps fit by joining pupils to prepare for Okpekpe marathon race appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

