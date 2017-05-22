Edo govt. lauds Ecobank over support for Okpekpe Road Race

Ecobank Nigeria has been commended for its unflinching and consistent support to the development of sports in the country. Speaking at this year’s Okpekpe International Road Race at the weekend, Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki said Ecobank’s constant support to the road race for several years was quite commendable, stating that the event has put the state in global map.

According to the Governor, the support by the private sector, particularly Ecobank, has gone a long way in sustaining the annual event, expressing confidence that the race, already in its fifth edition will continue to grow bigger. ‘If a race has gone on for five years I think we should commend the organisers and the sponsors and praise their commitment towards the success of the race.’

Speaking at the venue of the race, Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Charles Kie said it was exciting to be the major sponsor of this year’s International Road Race, stating that the Bank identifies sports as fulcrum and key component of rapid financial integration and economic development of the Africa continent. He pointed out that “Okpekpe’s vision of a top quality competition which affords top athletes from across the continent of Africa opportunity to compete and mingle, matches our vision as a pan-African bank.

We are delighted to be a strong part of the success story of the race.” The Okpekpe International 10km Road Race is powered by Pamodzi Sports Marketing leaders in sports marketing and hospitality business in Nigeria. Ecobank is the Official Bank and major sponsor of the only road race in Nigeria listed by the international governing body for athletics, the IAAF in its list of international competitions for the first half of 2017

It is also the first and only road race in the country that has been granted full membership of Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS) and recognised as one of the prestigious road races in the world.

The post Edo govt. lauds Ecobank over support for Okpekpe Road Race appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News.

