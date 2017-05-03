Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Edo Govt orders NDDC contractors in Edo to stop work

Posted on May 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Edo Government has ordered contractors executing projects of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in the state to stop work. The government gave the order in Benin on Wednesday in a statement issued by the Secretary to Edo State Government, Mr Osarodion Ogie. The statement read in part: “all such contractors are requested to […]

The post Edo Govt orders NDDC contractors in Edo to stop work appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.