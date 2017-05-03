Edo Govt orders NDDC contractors in Edo to stop work

The Edo Government has ordered contractors executing projects of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in the state to stop work. The government gave the order in Benin on Wednesday in a statement issued by the Secretary to Edo State Government, Mr Osarodion Ogie. The statement read in part: “all such contractors are requested to […]

The post Edo Govt orders NDDC contractors in Edo to stop work appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

