Edo Govt to develop world class traffic system
Nigerian Observer
Edo Govt to develop world class traffic system
Nigerian Observer
Edo State Government has revealed its intention to roll out a world class traffic management system across the state, adding that the process had already commenced with the implementation of the 'Edo Clean-up Project'. In a statement from the Office of …
