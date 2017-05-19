Edo govt to PDP: Stop frivolous allegations

…urges party to profer solutions to move state forward

By Simon Ebegbulem

BENIN—Edo State Government, yesterday, lambasted the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state, over incessant frivolous allegations against the state government, urging members of the party to put on their thinking caps and come up with solutions on how to move the state forward.

The state government was reacting to an allegation by the PDP that it spent over N70 million to fund the Okpekpe International 10 kilometer Road Race, and that the governor allegedly wasted the state’s resources on foreign athletes, instead of developing sports at the grassroots level and also pay arrears of pensioners in the state.

The government, in a statement by the Interim Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr John Mayaki, said: “We thought by now leaders of the PDP should know that they should think about the state first and not their personal interests. The PDP killed sports development in the state and other infrastructures before the coming of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole who was able to fix some of the problems and today Governor Godwin Obaseki is consolidating on those achievements made by Comrade Oshiomhole.

“The PDP is like Sanballat, who was a serial persecutor, who slandered the people and rallied others to the opposition, such as Tobiah and Geshem. This is the graphic picture of the PDP in Edo State and Chief Dan Orbih who is misleading people again. The same PDP made frivolous allegations during Oshiomhole’s tenure but the APC government did not allow their lies affect development.

“Orbih and his cohorts have started again due to their frustration. But we are advising leaders of the PDP to come up with suggestions that will help the people of the state because they have lost election because they were rejected by the people.

The Obaseki led administration is determined to develop sports and other sectors of the economy in the state therefore will not bother itself with the antics of the failed PDP.

“ As we speak, the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) and the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS) have listed Okpekpe 10km Road Race in the January-to-June calendar of road races worldwide and the only race in Nigeria, whose course the accredited officers of IAAF/AIMS have measured by international standards and certified with a Bronze status. The PDP people are not seeing these positive things all they do is to sit down and dish out lies to the people. But the people of Edo state has never believed them and they will continue to fail” it stated.

