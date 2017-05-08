Edo Guber: PDP, Ize-Iyamu appeal tribunal judgement, APC also files cross appeal

Jethro Ibileke/Benin Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and its governorship candidate in the September 28, 2016 Edo State governorship election, Pastor Osagie Ize – Iyamu, have filed a 41-ground notice of appeal at the Benin Division of the Court of Appeal, against the judgement of the lower Tribunal of April 14, 2017, which upheld the declaration of Godwin Obaseki of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner of the election. Named as 1st, 2nd and 3rd Respondents respectively in the appeal are the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mr. Godwin Obaseki and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

