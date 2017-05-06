Edo IDPs receive relief materials, support from FG

Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camped in Edo have received relief materials and support from the Federal Government just as the government also constituted a committee to distribute relief materials to IDPs in Edo and three other states including Adamawa, Borno and Yobe, as well as Abuja, the Federal capital territory.

Members of the strategic committee, comprising officers and men of the Customs Service, Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), and representatives of News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) and Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) visited Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State in Benin City, yesterday.

Leading the delegation was Azarema Abdul Kadiri, who disclosed that the federal government had mandated the Customs Controller General to distribute the relief materials to the refugees in the various IDPs camps, located in Nigeria.

He revealed that the committee, which had commenced distribution of the materials to Adamawa, Yobe, Bornu, and Abuja, was in Edo State for the 3rd phase.

In addition, he disclosed that the relief materials to be distributed include bags of rice, vegetable oil, clothes, shoes, cartons of spaghetti, among others.

Responding, Governor Obaseki appreciated the federal government for not neglecting the IDPs and conducting activities to reduce waste and alleviate the plights of the refugees at the IDP camps.

