Edo jobs verification: Applicants express satisfaction with process

Registered applicants and observers of the ongoing Edo jobs initiative have expressed excitement over the smooth and transparent process of the ongoing verification exercise for prospective officers of the State Traffic Control and Management Agency in Benin City, the state capital.

This came as the screening and verification process of the week-long exercise reached its third day yesterday.

The visibly optimistic applicants, who spoke with Vangurd expressed confidence in the conduct of the verification exercise. They said their experiences and observations proved to them that the exercise would be free of any form of external and political influence.

Mr Julius Obasogie, who was among those who registered at his local government of residence and was captured in the Edo jobs initiative database, described his experience at the verification as fair.

He said: “I was surprised when I saw the text message on my phone inviting me to come for this interview. As I came this morning, I joined the queue and they checked my credentials, blood pressure, blood sugar level, height and weight. My biometrics were verified and in 15 minutes I was through.”

This exercise is truly fair”.

For her part, an applicant, who identified herself as Mercy described the exercise as extremely fast as she did not expect the orderliness she experienced, while also commending the process, saying: “As soon as they called my number, I took the necessary procedures. I got here 7:49am, and looking at my time now, it is 8:15am. I have finished. Edo state is moving faster than we thought before.”

Another applicant, Omogbeme Timothy said: “No doubt, I will come out successful, this Edo Job initiative by Governor Godwin Obaseki means that our Governor is keeping to his promises when he was campaigning; I really thank God for today”.

Godwin Omonua, who also went through the screening process, expressed belief in the credibility of the exercise and called for sustenance.

The ongoing screening and verification exercise commenced on Monday and will see about 100 people attended to daily, with about 500 up for verification before the process closes on Friday.

