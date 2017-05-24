Edo Libya returnees seek govt’s assistance

Hundreds of Edo returnees from Libya on Wednesday appealed to the State Government to empower them.

The returnees came to the secretariat of the Nigeria Union Journalists (NUJ) in Benin to make their appeal.

The leader of the group, Mr Solomon Okoduwa, said that empowering the returnees would facilitate their re-integration into society.

“We need help from government. The only way to fight human trafficking and migration is through empowerment of youths.

“There is need for the government to create jobs, not only for the returnees but for all youths in Edo State,” he said.

One of the returnees, Mr Lucky Igue, who narrated his ordeal while in Libya, said that hundreds f Nigerians were languishing in prisons in the war-ravaged country.

Igue said that they were not only denied food while in prison in the North African country but were also tortured and made to face inhuman treatments.

“We passed through hell in our bid to get back home. Some of us were kept in prison for years without any form of trial and for no reason.

“We do not want to ever go back there again. Our appeal is for government to assist by empowering us.

“Many of us have not been able to feed ourselves since we returned,” he said.

The Chairman of the Edo State Council of the NUJ, Mr Roland Osakue, assured the returnees that their complaints would get to the government through the media.

“I am sure the governor will do something fast about it because one of his cardinal programmes is empowerment of youths,” Osakue stated.

The post Edo Libya returnees seek govt's assistance appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News.

