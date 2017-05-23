Edo PDP should leak its wounds and Leave Obaseki alone – Nigerian Observer
|
Nigerian Observer
|
Edo PDP should leak its wounds and Leave Obaseki alone
Nigerian Observer
Last September, Edo people went to the polls and voted massively for Mr. Godwin Obaseki and Comrade Phillip Shaibu as their Governor and Deputy Governor respectively. The State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) felt aggrieved with their …
Obaseki is repositioning Edo, says Ihonvbere
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!