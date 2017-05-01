Edo registers 150000 unemployed persons – The Nation Newspaper
Edo registers 150000 unemployed persons
Edo State Government said it has registered a total of 150,000 unemployed persons in the state under its Edo Jobs Initiaive. It said the registration of unemployed persons was the first step towards achieving Governor Godwin Obaseki's promise to create …
