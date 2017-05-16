Edo SSG assures on sustainable devt

By Onozure Dania

Secretary to the Edo State Government, Mr. Osarodion Ogie, has assured the people of the state of better things to come, saying that the Godwin Obaseki-led administration in the last six months, has already laid the template for sustainable development.

Speaking on the efforts of the administration, he said: “In six months, we have been able to chart a course that will carry Edo people along and intimate them on what to expect from the government in our four years. In terms of infrastructural development, already we are working on over 35 roads including Agbede-Awain Road, which is more than 25 kilometres in Edo North, we have awarded Evbevbe-Obagie Nevbosa Road, which is about 29km in Edo South.”

According to him, areas formerly congested, such as Oba Market and King’s Square, had been decongested and it had shown Edo people that politicians could keep their words.

“This government is about law and order and nobody is above the law. In six months, we have promulgated the CDA Law, which has outlawed all forms of community development chairmen, and we have abolished the collection of government revenue by non-government officials.”

He explained that the government had also restored some order to forestry administration in the state, while it had also commenced the agri-preneur programme, where farmlands were cleared for interested members of the public.

On accountability, he said that “The government had organised series of workshops to engage stakeholders in the various sectors, while the promise of 200,000 jobs is on course as 150,000 unemployed youths had been registered for the Edo Jobs programme.

“To boost the state’s revenue also, the Gelegele seaport is being developed, while contracts had been awarded to facilitate the refurbishment of the Benin Technical College, with an industrial park attached to the school so that interested companies could establish workshops and factories where the students could obtain practical knowledge.”

On electricity, he explained: “Our governor believes that if you can think it then you can do it. First, we have the highest volume of gas in the country and it is here in Ologbo, less than 35km from Benin. We have agreed for an investor to generate power from Osiomon.”

