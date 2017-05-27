Edo State Adopts Use Of Computers, Tabs In Classrooms – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Pages Navigation Menu

Edo State Adopts Use Of Computers, Tabs In Classrooms

Edo State Adopts Use Of Computers, Tabs In Classrooms
The Edo State Government says the state will from September 2017, commence the use of computers and tablets for teaching students, as part of measures to improve the educational standard of public schools. The State Governor, Godwin Obaseki made the …
