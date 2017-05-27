Edo State Adopts Use Of Computers, Tabs In Classrooms – CHANNELS TELEVISION
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Edo State Adopts Use Of Computers, Tabs In Classrooms
CHANNELS TELEVISION
The Edo State Government says the state will from September 2017, commence the use of computers and tablets for teaching students, as part of measures to improve the educational standard of public schools. The State Governor, Godwin Obaseki made the …
