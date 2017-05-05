Education is everybody’s responsibility – Educationist
An educationist, Mr Dare Owoyemi, has said Children education should not be left in the hands of teachers alone saying that it is the responsibility of everybody in the society. Owoyemi, who is the Proprietor, Best Foundation Nursery and Primary School, Fate, Ilorin, made the remark in Ilorin on Friday while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN). The proprietor, however, identified teachers, parents, government, religious leaders and the media as stakeholders with crucial roles to play in children’s education.
