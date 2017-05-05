Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Education is everybody’s responsibility – Educationist

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

An educationist, Mr Dare Owoyemi, has said Children education should not be left in the hands of teachers alone saying that it is the responsibility of everybody in the society. Owoyemi, who is the Proprietor, Best Foundation Nursery and Primary School, Fate, Ilorin, made the remark in Ilorin on Friday while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN). The proprietor, however, identified teachers, parents, government, religious leaders and the media as stakeholders with crucial roles to play in children’s education.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.