Education: Sokoto State Govt. executes multi billion naira projects in 2 years, says Commissioner

Sokoto State Government said it had executed multi-billion naira projects on education in the last two years as part of effort to revamp the sector in the state. The Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education Dr Jabbi Kilgori stated this on Friday while briefing newsmen as part of activities to mark the two year anniversary…

The post Education: Sokoto State Govt. executes multi billion naira projects in 2 years, says Commissioner appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

