Educationist tasks parents on sex education

Ms Olukayode Ige, an Educationist and Head Teacher, Claret International School, Abuja, has advised parents to engage their children on sex education at home from early years.

Ige gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

The expert said that sex education must be age appropriate and could commence from two years.

She said that information for certain age group must be transferred appropriately as sexual abuse was becoming rampant and children from the age of two were becoming victims.

Ige explained that sex education has become pertinent due to the rise of sexual abuse among children in the society.

She said children were abused sexually at homes by relatives, in schools by teachers or students, and social gatherings by strangers, hence the need for children to be abreast with safety rules.

The educationist said children need to understand and be aware of their body parts as well as being conscious of their environment and whoever they are with.

She said that parents need to teach their children that their private part was meant for them alone and needs to be covered at all times.

Ige added that parents should encourage their children to be strong and speak out whenever someone tries to see or touch their private areas and not die in silence.

According to her, there are five safety rules that parents should teach their children.

She listed the safety rules to include touch alert, being alone alert, talk alert, see alert and hold alert.

“Touch alert, means no one is supposed to touch their private areas only the people mummy or daddy approves of.

“Secondly, being alone with a stranger is called alone alert and on no account should a child be left alone at home, with neighbours or even in the classroom.

“Thirdly, talk alert means every child must have the confidence to speak out when confronted with such situation and parents must have the patience to listen carefully to them.

“Fourthly, see alert means children should not be allowed to view movies that are not censored, naked persons or pictures and parental control should be activated on cable networks.

“While lastly, hold alert means children should not be held in sensitive areas of their body, they should ensure no one kisses their children except family members,’’ Ige said.

She added that parents should ensure the girl child do not sit on the lap of any male including uncles while parents should also avoid getting dressed in front of their children.

Teenage children, she said, must be taught the right values of sex so that the society does not teach them the wrong one.

