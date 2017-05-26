Edwin Clark @ 90: Who says Nigeria is indissoluble? —Ango Abdullahi – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Edwin Clark @ 90: Who says Nigeria is indissoluble? —Ango Abdullahi
Vanguard
ABUJA—FORMER Vice chancellor of the Ahmadu Bello University, Prof. Ango Abdullahi, has picked holes in comments of some leaders that Nigeria as a country is indivisble and warned that the unity of the nation should not be taken for granted. Chief …
Ango Abdullahi, southern stakeholders bicker over restructuring
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!