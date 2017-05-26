Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Edwin Clark @ 90: Who says Nigeria is indissoluble? —Ango Abdullahi – Vanguard

Posted on May 26, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Edwin Clark @ 90: Who says Nigeria is indissoluble? —Ango Abdullahi
Vanguard
ABUJA—FORMER Vice chancellor of the Ahmadu Bello University, Prof. Ango Abdullahi, has picked holes in comments of some leaders that Nigeria as a country is indivisble and warned that the unity of the nation should not be taken for granted. Chief
Ango Abdullahi, southern stakeholders bicker over restructuringDaily Trust

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.