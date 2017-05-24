Pages Navigation Menu

Edwin Clark, a great Nigerian leader – Osinbajo

Posted on May 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has felicitated with former Federal Commissioner of Information and elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, on his 90th birthday on May 25th. A statement on Wednesday by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, described Clark as a great Nigeria leader. Osinbajo joined family members, friends, colleagues and the entire Ijaw nation in commemorating […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

