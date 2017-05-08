EEDC expresses commitment to enjoyable customer experience
By Emeka Mamah
ENUGU—IN line with its strategy towards ensuring that its customers experience quality and timely service delivery, the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has formally commissioned its 24/7 Call Center.
The facility, which is staffed with qualified and courteous personnel is operational 24 hours a day and seven days a week; and is designed to attend to calls on diverse enquiries and complaints initiated by customers across the 147 Service Centers within EEDC’s 18 District Offices across the South East, and making sure the complaints are escalated to the appropriate team for necessary action.
