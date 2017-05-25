EFCC Act for review, says minister

Ibadan – Mallam Abubakar Malami, the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, says the act establishing the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will be reviewed in order to strengthen the commission.

Malami made this known on Thursday at the inauguration of the Ibadan Zonal office of EFCC.

He said that the review would ensure that the frequent removal of the commission’s chairman was checked.

“There would also be emphasis on strengthening public education and awareness.

“ The agency will be repositioned to function at par with its international counterparts in developed countries,’’ he said.

The minister said that President Muhammadu Buhari was committed to ridding the country of corruption, noting that government had intensified efforts at taking the anti-corruption campaign to the grassroots.

Malami said that the whistle blowing policy had demonstrated greater success and had shown that Nigerians were ready and willing to partner with government in the fight against corruption.

He assured the people of government’s determination to revamp the nation’s economy and ensure the security of the people.

Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State urged the people to partner with the anti-graft body in ridding the nation of corruption, adding that it remained an obstacle to progress and development.

“ Corruption is a cancer that has eaten deep into our society. For us to develop in Nigeria, all of us must come together to fight corruption.

“The president has always cautioned Nigerians that if we don’t kill corruption, it will kill us.

“ So, please let us support government in the campaign,’’ he said.

Ajimobi said that the EFCC was a major player in the protection and promotion of the socio-economic well-being of the people.

“We are very lucky that we have a sincere and incorruptible man in President Muhammadu Buhari.

“ Buhari is the one Nigeria needs now.

“We thank God that he is there and he would be there for many years,’’ he stated.

The governor commended the acting chairman of the commission, Ibrahim Magu, saying the anti-graft body had made tremendous progress.

Ajimobi called on the National Assembly, particularly the senate, to consider the gains made in the anti-corruption campaign and confirm Magu.

Magu, on his part, said the inauguration of the Ibadan Zonal Office was to bring the agency’s services nearer to the people.

“ In spite of the efforts at fighting corruption, some people are still out there celebrating it.

“ All these are put together to frustrate us. I want to assure you that they have failed.

“The fight has just started. We will fish them out, just give us 12 months and you won’t see them again,’’ he said.

He stated that the non-confirmation of his appointment as the substantive chairman of EFCC by the National Assembly had only encouraged him the more.

“It happened but I am not perturbed by the action. I work and do my job like there is no tomorrow.

“All we are doing is just to ensure that this country grows and the future of our younger ones is protected,’’ he said.

