Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

EFCC amends charges against AVM Mamu

Posted on May 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday in an Abuja High Court, Maitama applied to amend charges against retired Air Vice Marshal Alkali Mawu. Mawu, former Air Officer, Training Command, Kaduna was on June 21, 2016 arraigned before Justice Salisu Garba on a three-count charge of receiving gratification. The EFCC had alleged that […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.