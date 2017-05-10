EFCC Arraigns Medical Doctor for Alleged Forgery in Calabar

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday, arraigned Dr. Mrs Geraldine Orok Ita before Justice I.E. Ekwo of the Federal High Court sitting in Calabar, Cross Rivers State on a nine- count charge bordering on forgery and uttering of documents. The defendant is alleged to have forged and uttered the signature of Rose Orok Ita, […]

The post EFCC Arraigns Medical Doctor for Alleged Forgery in Calabar appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

