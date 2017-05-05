Pages Navigation Menu

EFCC arrests councillor for stealing rice belonging to IDPs

Posted on May 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A  Supervisory Councillor from Mafa Local Government Area, Umar Ibrahim and one Bulama Ali Zangebe has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for stealing rice that belongs to the IDPs. They were prosecuted before Justice F. Umaru of the State High Court Maiduguri on a 4-count charge bordering on conspiracy to …

