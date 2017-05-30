Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

EFCC, bank auditors unite against fraud

Posted on May 30, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the Association of Chief Audit Executives of Banks in Nigeria have agreed to strengthen collaborations in the fight against bank fraud. The ACAEBIN Chairman, Mr. Abiodun Aderoju, said that the fight against corruption by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government would not be successful without the involvement and cooperation […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.