EFCC denies plans to implicate Ekweremadu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has advised the Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, to verify reports before making public allegations. The commission said it would not succumb to cheap blackmail. In a statement signed by its spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren on Wednesday, EFCC debunked the claims by Ekweremadu that it was planning […]

