EFCC docks whistle blowers over false information

Daily Trust

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned Buhari Fannami and Ba-Kura Abdullahi before Justice M. T Salihu of the Federal High Court Maiduguri, for allegedly giving false information to the agency under the whistle blowing …

Court remands two whistle-blowers in prison The Nation Newspaper



all 2 news articles »