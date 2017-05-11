EFCC has no evidence linking Tarfa to the alleged bribery of judges

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr Abiodun Owonikoko has said that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) haS no evidence linking his client Mr Rickey Tarfa (SAN) to alleged bribery of two judges. Nigerian Pilot reports that Tarfa is being prosecuted by the anti-graft agency of two charges of offering gratification to a […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

