EFCC investigating three Federal Universities – Minister

Posted on May 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is currently investigating three federal universities established by the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan over allegations of financial misconducts. The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, disclosed this during the inauguration of a seven-man probe panel on the 12 new federal universities established by Jonathan’s administration between 2011 […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

