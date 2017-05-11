EFCC Loses Again as Appeal Court Overturns Conviction of Ex-NIMASA DG, Omatseye

The Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos has overturned the conviction of a former Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Mr Raymond Omatseye.

The Federal High Court in Lagos had sentenced Mr Omatseye to five years in prison on May 20, 2016, after finding him guilty of 24 out of 27 charges bordering on bid rigging and contract splitting levelled against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The ex-NIMASA boss, however, challenged the court judgment by lodging an appeal at the Lagos division of the Court of Appeal seven days later.

Recall that on Tuesday, an FCT High Court, Maitama, discharged Steve Oronsaye, former Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, of the N190 million corruption charges levelled against him by the EFCC.

