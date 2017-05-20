Pages Navigation Menu

EFCC not fighting corruption – Senator Melaye

Posted on May 20, 2017

Senator Dino Melaye representing Kogi West in the Senate, has said that the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC is not fighting corruption. Rather the Senator, at the launch of his book, ‘’Antidotes for Corruption”, in Abuja, said that commission was punishing corruption. He also stated in his recent tweet on his twitter handle, that […]

