Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

EFCC reacts to Banky W and Adesua’s engagement

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

 

The economic and financial crimes commission (EFCC) is not left out in the many reactions trailing the engagement between Banky W and Adesua Etomi.

The duo starred in the the popular movie, “The wedding party”, that premiered on 8 September 2016.
When asked of their take on the engagement, the EFCC responded via their twitter handle, “You may find this hard to believe Lance but it is not an economic or financial crime.”

https://t.co/CoIY23eARg

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post EFCC reacts to Banky W and Adesua’s engagement appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.