Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

EFCC reportedly uncover $3million Lagos hotel Governor Yari built with Paris Club funds

Posted on May 14, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have reportedly told Sahara Reporters, that they have discovered a hotel being contructed by Governor Yari of Zamfara State, with $3million from the London-Paris Club loan refund. Yari, who is the chairman of the Governor’s Forum, allegedly diverted N19billion reportedly meant for “consultants” from the Paris […]

EFCC reportedly uncover $3million Lagos hotel Governor Yari built with Paris Club funds

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.