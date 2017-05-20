EFCC secures final forfeiture of N449m uncovered in Lagos shop – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
EFCC secures final forfeiture of N449m uncovered in Lagos shop
The Nation Newspaper
Justice Rilwan Aikawa of the Federal High Court in Lagos yesterday ordered the total forfeiture of the N449.6million recently found in an abandoned Bureau De Change shop on Victoria Island, Lagos. The forfeiture followed an application by the counsel …
Court orders final forfeiture of N450 million found in Lagos plaza to Nigerian govt
Court asks FG to take custody of N449.6m found in BDC
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!