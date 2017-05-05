EFCC seeks final forfeiture of #Ikoyimoney
The EFCC said the wife of the embattled NIA boss paid $1.658 million to acquire the Osborne flat.
The post EFCC seeks final forfeiture of #Ikoyimoney appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!