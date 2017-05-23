EFCC seeks public support on anti-corruption campaign

The Ibadan Zonal Office of the EFCC on Tuesday intensified its campaign against corruption as it embarked on a road walk round Ibadan metropolis to sensitise the public. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the road walk started from the historic Mapo Hall through Beere, Agbeni, Oke-Ado and Dugbe to its office in…

The post EFCC seeks public support on anti-corruption campaign appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

