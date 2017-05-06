Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

EFCC set to get assistance from World Bank

Posted on May 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The strength of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will be increased as the World Bank is set to support the commission in the areas of facilities and capacity building to further strengthen the anti-graft war in the country. A statement by the commission said the bank’s Director of Governance Global Practice, Dr Ed …

The post EFCC set to get assistance from World Bank appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.