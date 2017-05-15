Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

EFCC set to investigate Electricity consumers in the country

Posted on May 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Some consumers of Electricity in the country will be investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for allegedly working with some electricity consumers, power firms’ workers and meter manufacturers to steal electricity by by passing the meter. According to the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing, the investigation by the EFCC is part …

The post EFCC set to investigate Electricity consumers in the country appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.